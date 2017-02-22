Jude Law’s Japanese Pepsi Ad Wins Costume Designers Guild Award Over Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’ — Watch

Costume designer Amy Goodheart took home the award for her work in Law's long-form ad "Momotaro."

The 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. This year, the Excellence in Short Form Design category saw some stiff competition, with nominees such as Jude Law’s long-form Japanese Pepsi ad “Momotaro” and Beyonce’s video for “Hold Up.” But at the end, colorful long capes, gladiator uniforms and samurai costumes won over Beyoncé’s iconic ruffled yellow gown, sexy sleepwear, and cool street wear designed by B. Åkerlund.

Costume designer Amy Goodheart took home the award for her very detailed work in “Momotaro”. “Pulling inspiration from London punks in the ’70s and ancient Shogun — everything from a child king in a 28-foot cape covered in thousands of hand-painted gold feathers, to a dog-boy raised by wolves in the Andes has been realized,” Goodheart told the guild.

Other nominees in this category included Dos Equis’ “The Sand and the Serengeti” and “Mission to Mars,” and H&M’s “Come Together,” directed by Wes Anderson. Law’s ad re-imagines an old Japanese tale, in which the actor plays Oni, a former monk who turns into a supernatural gladiator when he’s betrayed by a malicious senator who imprisons him and expels him from the village he has protected. Check out Jude Law’s ad below.

