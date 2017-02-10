Oscars 2017: Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform Nominated Songs

All five Oscar-nominated original songs will be performed at the Oscars.

Oscar-show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd did not miss the opportunity to sign up nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake and 2014 Oscar-winner John Legend to perform all five nominated original songs at the 89th Academy Awards. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 26 on ABC.

“These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies,” stated De Luca and Todd.

Legend will perform both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars,” from “La La Land” (music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), dashing any hopes that stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling would do the honors. Singer-songwriter Legend shared with Common an Oscar for the original song “Glory” from “Selma” (2014). Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards from 28 nominations.

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho will join “Hamilton” creator-star Miranda to perform his Oscar-nominated song, “How Far I’ll Go,” written for Disney’s “Moana.” If Miranda wins the Oscar, he’ll join the rarified EGOT ranks of people who have won an Emmy, Tony (three), and Grammy (two).(He also won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Hamilton.”).

Seventeen-time Grammy winner Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from HBO documentary “Jim: The James Foley Story.” Sting has been nominated in this category three other times, for his songs for “Cold Mountain” (2003), “Kate & Leopold” (2001) and “The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000).

Timberlake will perform his Oscar-nominated song “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie “Trolls.” He has won nine Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards, and starred in “The Social Network” (2010) and “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013).