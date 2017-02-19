‘Kenan and Kel’ Flashback: Check Out These Vintage Black History Month Promos

Aw, here it goes.

If suggestions that Donald Trump and most others in his administration don’t know who Frederick Douglass was aren’t your preferred way of celebrating Black History Month, Nickelodeon might have something to your liking. Courtesy of the Splat — a programming block that features reruns of such Nick classics as “Doug,” “Rugrats” and “Hey Arnold!” — the network has uploaded several BHM promos that first aired on “Kenan and Kel” way back when.

One finds the orange soda–loving Kel Mitchell alongside Kenan Thompson (now familiar from his years-long tenure on “Saturday Night Live”) as they discuss Lewis Latimer, who made lightbulb filaments more affordable. Another entrant in the Black Innovators Hall of Fame is Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space (Kel thought it was Uhura from “Star Trek,” because of course he did).

Also featured: Sam Davis, Charles Drew, Philip Downing, George Grant and Andrew Beard. Watch all seven skits below.

