‘Kiki’ Exclusive Clip: Young LGBTQ Minorities Find Strength Through Voguing in Documentary

“Kiki” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Now, the LGBTQ voguing documentary will open in New York on March 1. Watch an exclusive clip below.

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Sara Jordenö, “Kiki” follows a group of queer youth of color, as they unite to form a safe gathering place in their hometown of New York City. The story was co-written by Twiggy Pucci Garçon, an LGBTQ activist, model and a gatekeeper in the voguing ball scene. Garçon is also one of the subjects of the film. Other subjects include Gia Marie Love, a trans woman who’s a former high-school debate champ; the effusive Chi Chi Mizrahi, another leader among the group; and Zariya, whom Chi Chi guides and protects as she struggles to find her home as a trans women.

The film’s score was composed by the ballroom collective Qween Beat. “Kiki” is opening in New York on March 1.

