‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’: Guy Ritchie’s Delayed Sword-in-the-Stone Story Gets Gritty New Look — Watch

Warner Bros. has just released a brand new trailer for its upcoming(and oft-delayed) fantasy action/adventure film “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” In Guy Ritchie’s new take on the classic Excalibur tale, Charlie Hunnam plays the leading role of King Arthur. In this new trailer, Arthur is forced to return to fight for what belongs to him, his kingdom, after pulling the sword from the stone — literally.

The story follows King Arthur, who is robbed from his birthright to the throne after his father, King Uther Pendragon, is murdered and his uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) seizes the crown. Turns out, Arthur has endured a very rough upbringing, far away from his kingdom and has no idea who he really is. But after pulling the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy, even if he does not want to. Relatable.

“I’ve never had any power, or any desire to achieve it,” Hunnam says in the trailer, giving us some compelling context for the bent of the film.

Astrid Bergès-Frisbey co-stars as Mage, Eric Bana plays Arthur’s father, Djimon Hounsou plays Bedivere, Aidan Gillen is Goosefat Bill.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which was originally set to release March 24, was recently pushed back two months, to May 12. Watch the trailer below.

