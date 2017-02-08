Kino Lorber’s ‘Pioneers of African-American Cinema’ Collection Is Available to Stream on Netflix

The collection features films made by groundbreaking African American directors from 1915 to 1946.

In 2015, Kino Lorber launched the successful crowd­funding campaign for “Pioneers of African-American Cinema,” a DVD box set that featured more than 20 feature-length and short films made by groundbreaking African American directors from 1915 to 1946.

The funds raised from the Kickstarter allowed the project to expand from a modest collection of films into a monumental five­-disc collection, loaded with extras and an 80­-page booklet. Now, the entire box set is available to stream on Netflix.

Showcasing the works of Oscar Micheaux, Spencer Williams, Richard E. Norman and many other legendary helmers, the streaming service includes films features like “Hell-Bound Train,” “Within Our Gates,” “Birthright,” “The Flying Ace” and many other titles. Some like “Hot Biskits” and “the Blood of Jesus” and “Verdict Not Guilty” and “Heaven-Bound Travelers” are also paired together.

“Pioneers of African-American Cinema” was a flagship project of Kickstarter’s Film Preservation and Restoration Initiative. The collection was curated by Charles Musser and Jacqueline Najuma Stewart. Bret Wood, who supervises Kino Lorber’s archival releases, was the producer.

To stream the collection, click here. Check out a video about the restoration below:

