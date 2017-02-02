Kristen Stewart Jazzes up the ‘SNL’ Stage With a Personal Song for Beck Bennett in New Promo

The "Certain Women" actress will host "Saturday Night Live" on February 4.

This weekend, Kristen Stewart will host “Saturday Night Live” for the very first time. But before her big debut, the actress is warming up by rehearsing a song and dance number.

In the latest “SNL” promo, Beck Bennet is seen on the Studio 8H stage, accompanied by two backup dancers, performing a song about Stewart.

“Wow, I wrote for you, too. That’s so crazy,” Kristen tells Bennet after witnessing his flashy performance. The actress then belts outs his first name to the same tune.

The “SNL” cast member isn’t impressed with her jazz number and yells, “Wow! No last name, no fedora. You have a lot of work to do before Saturday,” before running off stage.

Audiences have previously heard Stewart sing in movies like “The Runaways” and “Into the Wild.” Now we’re left wondering if she’ll show off her musical skills in this weekend’s episode.

The indie film darling recently premiered her directorial debut, a short film titled “Come Swim,” at Sundance. The actress was last seen in “Certain Women,” “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and “Personal Shopper.”

Stewart will next host “Saturday Night Live” on February 4, with musical guest Alessia Cara.

