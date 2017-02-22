Kristen Stewart May Star in ‘Underwater,’ an Adventure Thriller from ‘The Signal’ Director Will Eubanks

The film would mark her return to high-profile studio fare.

Kristen Stewart’s schedule remains as busy as ever. A few months after premiering her short film “Come Swim” at Sundance and just weeks after her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live,” the actress is in talks to star in “Underwater.” Will Eubanks, who co-wrote and directed “The Signal,” is set to helm the adventure thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the 20th Century Fox project has been described as “an underwater ‘Armageddon'” and is tentatively scheduled to go into production next month in New Orleans. Stewart remains best known for starring in the highly successful “Twilight” franchise, but more recently she’s pivoted toward arthouse fare.

The actress has collaborated with Olivier Assayas twice (including on “Clouds of Sils Maria,” for which she won the César Award for Best Supporting Actress — the first time the prize has ever gone to an American actress), Woody Allen (“Café Society”), Kelly Reichardt (“Certain Women”) and Ang Lee (“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”) in the last few years alone.

THR refers to Stewart’s potential role as “a jaded and hardened crewmember.” She’ll next be seen in Assayas’ “Personal Shopper,” which is due in theaters on March 10.

