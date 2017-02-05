Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayer Head to Cannes in Super Bowl–Themed ‘SNL’ Skit — Watch

Totino's are the warmest snack.

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to Cannes, having premiered several films on the Croisette in just the last few years: “Personal Shopper,” “Café Society,” “Clouds of Sils Maria.” The actress returned to the vaunted film festival, in a way, during a Super Bowl–themed skit on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” co-starring Vanessa Bayer.

Presented as a family-friendly ad for Totino’s Pizza Rolls, the bit finds Bayer playing a housewife who happily admits she doesn’t know much about sports but is an expert when it comes to “feeding her hungry guys.” Her suburban bliss is threatened, however, by the arrival of one of those guys’ sisters during her significant other’s Super Bowl party: the exotic Sabine (Stewart), with whom she immediately falls in love, speaks French and shares some delicious pizza rolls.

At the end, voiceover from Stewart informs us that “Totino,” an official selection of the Festival de Cannes, will be released this spring. Watch the full skit below.

