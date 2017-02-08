Kristen Wiig to Star in ‘Toni Erdmann’ Remake Alongside Jack Nicholson

Nicholson's casting was announced just hours ago.

Following this afternoon’s news that Jack Nicholson will star in Paramount’s English-language “Toni Erdmann” remake, Variety has more news still: Kristen Wiig will star alongside him. The two will play the roles originated by Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller, respectively, in Maren Ade’s Oscar-nominated drama.

“Toni Erdmann” was up for the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film last month and is in contention for the equivalent award at the Academy Awards; it is among the most acclaimed movies of 2016, having won prizes from several critics’ groups as well. Paramount’s remake doesn’t yet have a director attached, but Ade will co-executive produce, with Adam McKay and Will Ferrell among the producers.

Nicholson is essentially coming out of retirement for the role — his last appearance came seven years ago — and reportedly pitched the idea of a remake to Paramount after seeing (and enjoying) the original.

Wiig was most recently seen in last year’s “Ghostbusters” remake and also lent her voice to “Sausage Party” and the upcoming “Despicable Me 3.” She will also appear in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” which is slated for a late December release.

