‘La La Land’ Is Way More Depressing As A Classic 8-Bit Video Game — Watch

Make your choice: Choose to spend more time with the love of your life or ditch him and became a famous movie star.

The internet has come out in force this week with genius parodies of Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land.” We’ve already seen the Oscar frontrunner mashed-up with David Lynch and The Muppets, and now the Cinefix team has given it an 8-bit video game makeover. The parody is the latest entry in Cinefix’s “8-Bit Cinema” video series, and it manages to be both hilariously clever and rather depressing by the end.

READ MORE: David Lynch Turns ‘La La Land’ Into a Twisted Drama in Mashup Video — Watch

The video, attached below, runs through the basic plot of Chazelle’s modern Hollywood musical. The four seasons the film is divided into are now the levels of the video game, and each is packed with little challenges that range from playing Sebastian’s piano theme music to performing Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s sunset tap dance. Perhaps the best addition is the way Cinefix transforms Justin Hurwitz’s Oscar-nominated original score into that one-of-a-kind 8-bit arcade music.

Cinefix saves the best for last, however, turning the movie’s already bittersweet ending into quite the downer, forcing gamers to choose between spending more time with the love of your life or completely ditching them for a life of fame. Suddenly reaching for your dreams doesn’t seem so great.

“La La Land” is now playing in theaters and is up for a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations at Sunday’s ceremony. It’s widely expected to win Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Emma Stone. Watch the 8-Bit Cinema parody below:

Stay on top of the latest in TV and filmmaking news! Sign up for the Indiewire newsletter.