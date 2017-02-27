‘City of Stars’ from ‘La La Land’ Wins the Oscar for Best Original Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Moana") misses an opportunity to be youngest EGOT winner ever.

“City of Stars” from “La La Land” has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The music for the song is by Justin Hurwitz, who moments before had won the Academy Award for Best Score. The lyrics were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

READ MORE: Why Justin Timberlake’s YouTube Popularity May Point to Oscar Gold

“I was educated in public schools where arts and culture were valued, recognized and resourced,” said song writer Justin Paul in accepting the award.

“City of Stars” was the favorite to win tonight, but it faced some big name talent. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was reaching to be the youngest EGOT (winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony awards) with his song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the animated Disney hit “Moana.” Mega Pop star Justin Timberlake was nominated for “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls,” which he wrote with Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster, while J. Ralp and Sting’s “The Empty Chair” from the documentary “Jim: The James Foley Story” was also nominated.

Yet the “La La Land” trio’s toughest competition tonight may have been themselves, with the Emma Stone sung “Audition (The Fools who Dream).” “City of Stars” and “Auditions” were two of 14 Oscar nominations for writer-director Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” coming into tonight’s ceremony.

READ MORE: Will Smith Raps the Oscars (Kind of) — Listen

The 89th Academy Awards were held at the the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast live on ABC, Sunday, February 26, 2017.