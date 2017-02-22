David Lynch Turns ‘La La Land’ into a Twisted Drama in Mashup Video — Watch

Trailer Mix has released a recut version of Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical.

One of this year’s Academy Awards darlings, “La La Land,” is a love story full of music, dance, dreams and colors. But in a new recut version of the film helmed by David Lynch, the director turns Damien Chazelle’s happy musical into a moody suspense drama/thriller. The mashup video was released this Wednesday on the Trailer Mix YouTube channel.

Lynch’s version of “La La Land” features the filmmaker’s distinctive dark, surrealist style, a far cry from Chazelle’s original film. “Everyone knows that ‘La La Land’ is the feel-good, singing and dancing movie of the year,” reads the description of the clip on the Trailer Mix YouTube page. “And with Damien Chazelle nominated for Best Director in this weekend’s Academy Awards, we wondered what the film would look like with an entirely different director and tone. This episode of Trailer Mix brings you a darker, more surrealist version courtesy of David Lynch.”

Check out director David Lynch’s “La La Land” trailer recut below.

