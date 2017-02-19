‘La La Land’ and ‘Finding Dory’ Win Sound Mixing CAS Awards

As expected, “La La Land” came away with the live-action sound mixing award at Saturday’s 53rd Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards. Damien Chazelle’s valentine to Hollywood musicals is now a sure bet to win the Best Sound Mixing Oscar. (Sound Editing is still a race.)
Meanwhile, Pixar’s “Finding Dory” upset Disney’s “Zootopia” for animated feature honors. And HBO’S “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble” earned the first-ever CAS documentary award.
TV winners included “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (movie or miniseries), “Game of Thrones,” which grabbed its fourth consecutive award for “Battle of the Bastards” (one-hour), “Modern Family: The Storm” (1/2-hour), and “Grease Live!” (specials),
Oscar-nominated sound engineer John Pritchett (“Road to Perdition,” “Memories of a Geisha”) received the Career Achievement Award and Jon Favreau won the Filmmaker Award for “The Jungle Book’s” innovative sound.
Shutterstock
Here is the list of complete winners:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
La La Land
Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee
Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – James Ashwill
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Finding Dory
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre
Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin
Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horner
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Production Mixer – John Bauman
Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz
Foley Mixer –John Guentner
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Modern Family: The Storm
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Grease Live!
Production Mixer – J. Mark King
Music Mixer – Biff Dawes
Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston
Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Munguía
