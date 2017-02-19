‘La La Land’ and ‘Finding Dory’ Win Sound Mixing CAS Awards

Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Valentine came closer to Oscar gold for sound mixing Saturday night.

As expected, “La La Land” came away with the live-action sound mixing award at Saturday’s 53rd Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards. Damien Chazelle’s valentine to Hollywood musicals is now a sure bet to win the Best Sound Mixing Oscar. (Sound Editing is still a race.)

Meanwhile, Pixar’s “Finding Dory” upset Disney’s “Zootopia” for animated feature honors. And HBO’S “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble” earned the first-ever CAS documentary award.

TV winners included “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (movie or miniseries), “Game of Thrones,” which grabbed its fourth consecutive award for “Battle of the Bastards” (one-hour), “Modern Family: The Storm” (1/2-hour), and “Grease Live!” (specials),

Oscar-nominated sound engineer John Pritchett (“Road to Perdition,” “Memories of a Geisha”) received the Career Achievement Award and Jon Favreau won the Filmmaker Award for “The Jungle Book’s” innovative sound.

Here is the list of complete winners:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

La La Land

Production Mixer – Steven Morrow, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Andy Nelson, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee

Scoring Mixer – Nicholai Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – James Ashwill

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Finding Dory

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari, CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Production Mixer – Dimitri Tisseyre

Production Mixer – Dennis Hamlin

Re-recording Mixer – Peter Horner

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Production Mixer – John Bauman

Re-recording Mixer –Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz

Foley Mixer –John Guentner

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Modern Family: The Storm

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman, CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Grease Live!

Production Mixer – J. Mark King

Music Mixer – Biff Dawes

Playback and SFX Mixer – Eric Johnston

Protools Playback Music Mixer – Pablo Munguía

