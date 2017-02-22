‘La La Land,’ ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Doctor Strange’ Win Costume Designer Awards

Will the costume design Oscar go to "La La Land" after snagging the CDGA Award Tuesday night?

With an Oscar in sight, “La La Land’s” Mary Zophres won the contemporary prize at the 19th Costume Designer Guild Awards Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton.

“Hidden Figures” (Renee Ehrlich Kalfus) was the surprising period film winner and “Doctor Strange” (Alexandra Byrne) took fantasy honors.

The Oscar race, though, still pits “La La Land” against “Jackie” (Madeline Fontaine).

TV winners included “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (contemporary) – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang; “Game of Thrones” (fantasy) – Michele Clapton, April Ferry, and “The Crown” (period) – Michele Clapton.

The short form design award went to Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart.

Additionally, Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), Lily Collins (“Rules Don’t Apply”), Jeffrey Kurland (“Bullets Over Broadway”) and illustrator Lois DeArmond (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) were honored with Distinguished Collaborator, LACOSTE Spotlight, Distinguished Service, and Career Achievement Awards.

