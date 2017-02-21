‘La La Land’ Set Video Proves It Really is Ryan Gosling Playing Those Beautiful Piano Solos — Watch

New set videos reveal just how much Gosling mastered the piano for his Oscar-nominated role in "La La Land."

Of the countless moments in “La La Land” that make you want to stand up and cheer, Ryan Gosling’s first piano solo hasn’t really been getting as much credit as it deserves. After Mia (Emma Stone) hears a few notes of a piano melody and stumbles into the bar where Sebastian is playing, Damien Chazelle captures their intense first connection in a single long take. The camera slowly moves right into Gosling’s face and then down to his hands as he passionately plays “Mia and Sebastian’s Theme” on the keys.

READ MORE: Why ‘La La Land’ Was So Much Harder to Edit Than ‘Whiplash’

What’s so gob-smackingly amazing about this scene is how you suddenly realize that because the camera hasn’t cut, it must actually be Gosling doing those insane runs up and down the piano keys. And guess what? It really is. Variety debuted a behind-the-scenes set video from the making of “La La Land” that shows of the only and only Gosling mastering the piano on set. The Best Actor nominee performed every one of his piano solos himself and didn’t rely on the piano double that was brought on set in case of an emergency.

Gosling is one of 14 Oscar nominations “La La Land” has going into Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Others include Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Emma Stone. Check out Gosling putting his new skills to the test in the video below. “La La Land” is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.