‘La La Land’ Is a World of Steadicam Acrobatics — Watch Ari Robbins at Work

The film is nominated for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards.

As you may have heard, there’s this little movie, “La La Land,” that’s flown under the radar since it was released late last year. Damien Chazelle’s musical, which is up for a record-tying 14 Academy Awards, is just a week away from fulfilling its Oscar glory and allowing us to move on to the subject of the other musically inclined film starring Ryan Gosling. In the meantime, check out a brief video showing off the Steadicam work on “La La Land.”

READ MORE: Yes, Damien Chazelle’s ‘La La Land’ Really Will Win Director and Picture Oscars — Here’s Why

Posted to Instagram by cameraman Ari Robbins, the clip features a scene in which Emma Stone and her cohorts sing and dance their way out of her apartment and onto the streets of Los Angeles. We see both the scene itself and a behind-the-scenes view, the Steadicam rig moving as gracefully as the performers twirling their way past one Prius after another. Movie magic, folks.

READ MORE: ‘La La Land’: How the Sound Team Bridged Fantasy and Reality, And Made Oscar History

“La La Land” is expected to dominate next week’s Oscar ceremony, as it has so many others over the past few months; wins for Best Picture and Director seem virtually assured at this point, as do several technical categories.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.