‘La La Land,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond’ Win Make-Up & Hair Awards

"La La Land" is on a roll, grabbing hairstyling Sunday night, but Oscar nominees "Suicide Squad" and "Star Trek Beyond" were the biggest winners.

Oscar frontrunner “La La Land” continued its awards momentum, taking best contemporary hairstyling Sunday night at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

However, in terms of the Oscar race, makeup and hairstyling nominees “Suicide Squad” and “Star Trek Beyond” were both big winners, grabbing period/character make-up and special make-up effects, respectively.

Other movie winners were “Nocturnal Animals” for contemporary make-up and “Hail, Caesar!” for period hair styling.

TV winners included “Westworld,” ” Game of Thrones,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Make-up artist Leonard Engelman (“Ghostbusters”) and hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (“La La Land”) were feted for their lifetime achievements, while “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy received the Distinguished Artisan Award.

Winners for Feature Length Motion Picture (Feature Films):

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Nocturnal Animals

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

La La Land

Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Suicide Squad

Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Hail, Caesar!

Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Star Trek Beyond

Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo

Winners for Television and New Media Series:

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Game of Thrones

Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Game of Thrones

Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada

Winners for Television Mini Series or Movie Made for Television

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

Winners for Commercials and Music Videos:

BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo

Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

BEST HAIR STYLING

Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron

Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri

Winners for Theatrical Productions (Live Stage):

BEST MAKE-UP

A Chorus Line

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers

BEST HAIR STYLING

Amadeus

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

Winners for Children and Teen Programming:

BEST MAKE-UP

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

BEST HAIR STYLING

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina

Winners for Daytime Television:

BEST MAKE-UP

The Real

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas

BEST HAIR STYLING

The Young and The Restless

Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio

