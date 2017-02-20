‘La La Land,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond’ Win Make-Up & Hair Awards

Oscar frontrunner “La La Land” continued its awards momentum, taking best contemporary hairstyling Sunday night at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards.
However, in terms of the Oscar race, makeup and hairstyling nominees “Suicide Squad” and “Star Trek Beyond” were both big winners, grabbing period/character make-up and special make-up effects, respectively.
Other movie winners were “Nocturnal Animals” for contemporary make-up and “Hail, Caesar!” for period hair styling.
TV winners included “Westworld,” ” Game of Thrones,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”
Make-up artist Leonard Engelman (“Ghostbusters”) and hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (“La La Land”) were feted for their lifetime achievements, while “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy received the Distinguished Artisan Award.
Winners for Feature Length Motion Picture (Feature Films):
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Nocturnal Animals
Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
La La Land
Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir
BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Suicide Squad
Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Hail, Caesar!
Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Star Trek Beyond
Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo
Winners for Television and New Media Series:
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Dancing With the Stars
Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Game of Thrones
Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Game of Thrones
Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada
Winners for Television Mini Series or Movie Made for Television
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson
COURTESY OF SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott
BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
Winners for Commercials and Music Videos:
BEST MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo
Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
BEST HAIR STYLING
Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron
Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri
Winners for Theatrical Productions (Live Stage):
BEST MAKE-UP
A Chorus Line
Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers
BEST HAIR STYLING
Amadeus
Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee
Winners for Children and Teen Programming:
BEST MAKE-UP
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
BEST HAIR STYLING
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina
Winners for Daytime Television:
BEST MAKE-UP
The Real
Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas
BEST HAIR STYLING
The Young and The Restless
Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.