‘La La Land’ Wins Oscar for Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz's acclaimed score is part of the reason "La La Land" is so sweeping, and now it's officially an Oscar winner.

The Oscar love for “La La Land” continued as expected in the Best Original Score category, with Justin Hurwitz easily winning the Academy Award. His work on “La La Land” beat out the scores from “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Passengers” and “Jackie.”

Best Original Score was one of three Oscar nominations Hurwitz received this year. He was nominated twice in the Best Original Song category for “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream). He won a second Oscar when “City of Stars” won. He’s been collaborating with director Damien Chazelle ever since the two met at Harvard, and his work composing the music for “La La Land” began way before the film even got financed.

“We couldn’t find a studio or any kind of financing,” Hurwitz told IndieWire about the making of “La La Land.” “We couldn’t make the movie. So we were just working on it because we we believed in it and we were passionate about the story and the idea of doing a totally original musical.”

Hurwitz had previously won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Original Score.

