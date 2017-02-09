‘La Soledad’ Trailer: Venezuelan Drama Follows a Family in Peril During Economic Crisis

The film will have its American premiere during the Miami Film Festival.

“La Soledad” captures the current social and economic situation in Venezuela. The film follows the story of Jose, a young father who has lived with his family in an abandoned mansion. He discovers that the house will soon be demolished and the land will be sold. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

In a desperate attempt to save his family from becoming homeless, Jose begins to search for a treasure that is rumored to be buried in the house. In his search, Jose realizes that the mansion might be hunted with spirits.

“La Soledad” is the debut feature film for The Venezuelan filmmaker Jorge Thielen Armand, who accomplished a fictive narrative with documentary components. It was screened at the 2016 Venice Film Festival and will have its North American premiere at the Miami Film Festival, taking place from March 3-12.

“The Soledad” is produced by Adriana Herrera and Rodrigo Michelangeli, and co-produced by Manon Ardisson.

Check out the official poster below.

Watch the exclusive trailer below.

