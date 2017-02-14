‘The House That Jack Built’ Director Lars von Trier Says His Serial Killer Thriller Parallels Donald Trump’s Rise

The film stars Matt Dillon in the leading role and is set to be released in 2018.

Lars von Trier has never shied away from controversy. Now, the Danish writer/director has revealed that his upcoming serial-killer thriller, “The House That Jack Built,” is partly inspired by none other than Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the filmmaker said, “‘The House That Jack Built’ celebrates the idea that life is evil and soulless, which is sadly proven by the recent rise of the Homo trumpus – the rat king.”

“The House That Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon in the leading role. Set in 1970’s America, the film follows an intelligent serial killer named Jack (Dillon) over the course of 12 years. The film will introduce the killings that define Jack’s development as a cold-blooded murderer.

Last week, Von Trier shared the first image from the film: a black and white photo of himself in period costume holding a scythe, an apparent homage to Dane Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1932 horror flick “Vampyr.” “On the occasion of the shooting of ‘The House That Jack Built,’ I have made an evocative photo with a cinematic reference,” Von Trier told Variety of the image.

The thriller, which had previously been announced as an eight-part television series, also stars Oscar-nominee Bruno Ganz (“Wings of Desire,” “Downfall”), Riley Keough (“The Runaways,” “American Honey”) and Sofie Gråbøl (“The Killing”).

The project is in pre-production and will begin shooting in Trollhättan, Sweden, in March.

“The House That Jack Built” is set to be released in 2018.

