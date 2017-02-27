‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Pressures Republicans on Obamacare: ‘Tick Tock, Motherf***ers!’ — Watch

And yes, that goat in scrubs wielding defibrillator paddles is a metaphor.

Obamacare was given the signature John Oliver rant/explainer treatment on Sunday night’s “Last Week Tonight,” and it got his goat.

Specifically, Oliver broke down how the health care act has been the “bane of Republicans’ existence,” to the point that one even compared the Affordable Care Act to a rampaging goat in his house that had to be evicted before proceeding with renovations.

The problem is that goat has been saving people’s lives (see picture above for the metaphor embodied), and now Republicans are facing angry constituents at town halls demanding why the very thing that is keeping them alive and with a roof over their heads is going to be taken away.

He also broke down some of Paul Ryan’s talking points for ideas that may make it into the Republicans’ replacement plan, including refundable tax credits, health savings accounts, block grants and high-risk pools. And just as soon as Oliver explained these, he quickly dismantled them.

Watch the video below to learn more about the challenges Republicans face in replacing ACA and how Chris Evans’ severed toes are a horrifying way of illustrating the shortcomings of one of the proposed solutions.

Oliver concluded, “Republicans are a in a real bind here. They need a plan and soon…. Tick tock, motherfuckers!”

“Last Week Tonight” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

