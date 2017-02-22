Seth Meyers’ ‘Oscar Bait’ Movie Spoof is a Great Film Industry Satire — Watch

Meyers' fake film has all the necessary elements to be Oscar worthy.

With the Academy Awards taking place this weekend, awards season is coming to glorious end. But before that, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is poking some fun at the film industry’s obsession with awards with a fake trailer for “Oscar Bait,” a film that would have all the necessary elements to be Oscar-worthy.

When it comes to making an attempt to win an Oscar, Meyer’s fake film checks off all the boxes. It contains “racial tension, latent homosexuality, and a man staring at trains”. It also includes tragedy, an unhappy marriage and its main character suffers from a rare decease.

Meyer’s film takes some elements from award show darlings such as “Manchester by the Sea,” “Boyhood,” and “Moonlight.” It even steals a scene straight up from the movie “Carol,” starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

“Oscar Bait” is “a story of redemption,” which is “shamelessly timed for award season.” Watch the funny clip below.

