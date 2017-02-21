‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Begs America to ‘Never Fjorget’ Fake Swedish Attack — Watch

"First there wasn't the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was 'Lost in Atlanta,' now it's not Sweden's turn. When will it begin?," asked Colbert.

Fresh off the news of last week’s late night ratings sweep, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” keeps the hits coming. In a cheeky new bit, Colbert skewers President Donald Trump over comments he made about a terror attack in Sweden that never happened.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden,” said Trump at a rally in Florida over the weekend. The joke practically writes itself as the camera cuts back to Colbert, a baffled smirk on his adorable mug. “No one. No one would believe that,” he pauses for laughter. “Well, not no one, but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings.”

READ MORE: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Ratings Surge Has Suddenly Made Late Night Competitive Again

He goes on say that Sweden’s crime rate has been dropping steadily since 2005, all the more reason for Trump’s comments to draw shock from Swedish officials and the world. “In fact, experts say 90% of Swedish crime actually occurs in ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,'” said Colbert.

Apparently, Trump got his information from a Fox news segment, prompting Colbert to wonder if Trump gets all of his news from television. An imagined tweet from Colbert reads: “America is a disaster! Our girls are broke! Our dead are walking! The pope’s too young! It’s a scandal! #shameless.”

READ MORE: Colbert Inserts Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Into ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Stranger Things’ — Watch

Colbert ended by reminding viewers of the other fake tragedies mourned by members of the administration: “Tragically, Sweden is the third not a terrorist attack that has not shocked the world in the last month: First there wasn’t the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was ‘Lost in Atlanta,’ now it’s not Sweden’s turn. When will it begin?”

Watch the whole segment below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.