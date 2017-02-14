‘Team Thor’: Newest Short Unveils Hilarious Update About Thor’s Life on Earth — Watch

The new look at Thor's unexpected life on Earth will be available on the upcoming "Doctor Strange" Blu-ray.

The last time we checked in with Thor, the hammer-wielding hero helpfully answered the question on everyone’s mind: While we know the rest of his Avengers team was battling it out in “Captain America: Civil War,” what was the Asgardian God of thunder up to? In a short released last summer called “While You Were Fighting: A Thor Mockumentary,” directed by Taika Waititi, who is also at the helm of the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor invited the world into his new home in Australia where he lives with his long-suffering roommate Darryl. He dubbed them Team Thor, and thus a new iconic Marvel duo was born.

Now, a follow-up to the short has been released, along with the promise of more of Thor’s Earthly adventures on the Blu-ray edition of MCU entry “Doctor Strange,” which hits shelves on February 28.

The new video, “Team Thor: Part 2, Where Are They Now?,” shows Thor and Darryl still experiencing some domestic woes, with an unemployed (unless you count saving the planet), bike-riding Thor trying to pay for his living expenses with pumpkins and Asgardian coins. The droll humor is to be expected from Waititi, who has brought that exact brand of hilarity to his past four features, and Chris Hemsworth continues to prove that he is funnier than anyone gave him credit for.

This is clearly just a tease of what will appear on the “Doctor Strange” extras, and we can only hope it’s all so hilarious. Watch a sneak peek at the short below.

“Thor: Ragnarok” will hit theaters on November 3, 2017.

