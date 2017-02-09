‘Legion’ Production Secrets: See What Makes the Set of Clockworks Totally Mental — Watch

FX offers stunning inside look to the brilliant sets of their new show, along with a trailer for its second episode.

Coming off the heels of a phenomenal series premiere, FX has released three new videos giving fans a glimpse of “Legion’s” incredible sets, as well as showcasing what is in store for the rest of the season. The clip, which you can watch below, presents fans an opportunity to see many different aspects of the behind-the-scenes process, from the cinematography to the lighting to the color scheme, as well as allowing many members of the cast and crew to gush about just how gorgeous the show’s design is.

“Just leave reality behind,” says actress Katie Aselton (“The League”). “There is nothing here which resembles that world.”

READ MORE: ‘Legion’ Premiere: The 9 Moments That Make It a Masterpiece

The video speaks about just how important the sets are to the show, creating a unique and immersive environment, as well as establishing symbolic imagery. Most of the credit goes to Michael Wylie (“Masters of Sex”), the show’s production designer, who deservedly receives praise throughout the video.

“He’s so great at finding the drama to the set and locations,” says series Creator/Director Noah Hawley (“Fargo”, “Bones”) regarding Wylie’s work. The inside look shows just how much creative effort went into creating the world of “Legion,” and gives viewers a greater appreciation to show’s set design as well as anticipation for what other visual marvels the show has in store for its audience.

READ MORE: ‘Legion’ Trailer: Dan Stevens Might Be the Most Powerful Mutant Ever

If you have yet to see the show, and want to know what all the fuss is about, or you just want to see what what else is in store for the rest of the season, FX has posted an official series preview. Additionally, in preparation of the season’s second episode, FX has also released a trailer for next week’s installment, which will air on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., and you can watch the trailer here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.