‘Legion’ Costume Design: Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Wardrobe of the New ‘X-Men’ Series

The cast of "Legion" discuss the uncanny fashion of the new FX drama.

What did you expect? Yellow spandex? Bryan Singer’s “X-Men” series bore little resemblance to its comic book counterpart in terms of costuming, and FX’s “Legion” seems to be taking the same approach — albeit with a much more psychedelic angle. Copper-colored track-suits and and a combination of looks inspired by the 1960s to today have helped compliment the mind-bending world created by Noah Hawley.

In the featurette below, costume designer Carol Case and others describe the elements that went into designing the wardrobe for the “X-Men” adaptation. “There are modern elements obviously, then there are these out-of-times element,” Hawley says, “which seem like today or tomorrow or yesterday.”

“Wardrobe is just another one of those elements that brings everything together,” actress Aubrey Plaza says. “I don’t know what [Case] is doing over there. She’s like a mad scientist wardrobe lady.”

Check out the the video below. “Legion” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

