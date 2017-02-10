9 Other Franchises That Deserve to Get Snappy LEGO Upgrades

DC's superhero series isn't the only big franchise that might benefit from going all-LEGO for its next go-round.

“The LEGO Movie” did it first, proving that everything can indeed be both cinematic and awesome when translated into teensy plastic playtoys. Now the franchise expands out with “The LEGO Batman Movie,” an already well-recieved entry into the constantly evolving Batman canon.

Which got us thinking…what other franchises could snap together with the aid of their own all-LEGO treatment? Here are some of our favorite ideas.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.