‘Life’ Will Close South by Southwest

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds star in the sci-fi thriller.

Daniel Espinosa’s “Life” will serve as the Closing Night Film at South by Southwest on March 19, the festival has announced. Starring an ensemble cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and Hiroyuki Sanada, the sci-fi thriller is due in theaters the following week.

“We are thrilled to close out the 2017 SXSW Film Festival with such a special film as Life,” said Janet Pierson, SXSW Director of Film. “Our audiences will love this taut space thriller’s twists and turns as well as its amazing cast.”

“I’m so honored that ‘Life’ has been chosen as the closing film at South by Southwest,” added Espinosa. “The people that flock to Austin each year are some of the most engaged and passionate fans of film out there and are the perfect audience to introduce our visceral sci-fi thriller. I hope that, with ‘Life,’ we find new ways to entertain them, terrify them, and thrill them.”

Other late additions to the festival include David Leitch’s “Atomic Blonde,” an adaptation of Anthony Johnston’s series of graphic novels starring Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and John Goodman; and Parker Smith’s “Ramblin’ Freak.” Columbia Pictures and Skydance are set to release “Life” theatrically on March 24.

