‘Life’ Super Bowl Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Discover a Deadly Species on Mars

The sci-fi thriller will be released on March 24.

This March, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and four other astronauts will go on a mission to find living forms on Mars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “Life.”

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film takes places on a cutting edge space station and follows the crew as they discover the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on the red planet. The latest trailer, which debuted a day before Super Bowl LI, shows how the discovery of one new specie could mean the end of another.

“Life” is co-written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and also co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya. As the six-member being their research, their methods up having deadly consequences as the life form begins to attack them and be more intelligent than they expected.

Columbia Pictures and Skydance will release “Life” in theaters on March 24 2017.

Check out the Big Game spot below.

