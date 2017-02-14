‘Lion’ Composer Hauschka Releases ‘Constant Growth Fails’ Animated Music Video — Watch

We have an exclusive first look at "the beautiful and minimalistic" animated video created by British animator/director Daniel Gray.

The German pianist and composer Volker Bertelmann, who performs and records mainly under the name Hauschka, is releasing a new artist album titled “What If” in March. The album includes “Constant Growth Fails,” part of his Oscar-nominated score for the film “Lion,” directed by Garth Davis and starring Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman.

Hauschka created the score in tandem with American composer Dustin O’Halloran. British animator/director Daniel Gray has created a video for the song, and we have an exclusive first look. Watch the clip below.

“I like that it sounds surreal and like a machine,” Hauschka told IndieWire of “Constant Growth Fails.” “It was a pleasure to write sensitive and restrained music for such a deeply touching movie. I love to travel between the worlds and find challenges because each project influences the other one.”

According to Hauschka, Gray’s video is beautiful and minimalistic, and “represents for me the absurdity that we feel like combining and changing everything. Even things that seem to be healthy and functional. The madness of believing that economically we can always grow leads to not having the overall picture and the perspective of the next generations in mind. I think we have such a small amount of time while we are on earth and there couldn’t be a higher reason of investing this time in sustainability for the good of our children and grandchildren.”

“What If” is set to be released on March 31. Watch the video for “Constant Growth Fails” below.

