‘Live Cargo’ Trailer and Poster: Lakeith Stanfield and Dree Hemingway’s Idyllic Getaway Turns Dark — Watch

For his feature-length debut, “Live Cargo,” filmmaker Logan Sandler went back to the Bahamas, the setting of some of his earliest childhood memories. But instead of focusing on the beautiful and colorful scenery of the tropical island, Sandler chose black-and-white cinematography to convey the emotion and darkness of the story at hand.

“Live Cargo” stars indie standouts Lakeith Stanfield and Dree Hemingway as Lewis and Nadine, a couple who retreat to her family’s home in the Bahamas after experiencing a devastating loss.

But once there, things get complicated for the couple when they meet and develop a relationship with a local homeless boy named Myron (Sam Dillon), who is involved in a human-trafficking operation led by local criminal Doughboy (Leonard Earl Howze).

The main cast also includes Robert Wisdom in the role of Roy, a good-hearted man who tends to Nadine’s father’s property in the island. The emotional drama was written by Sandler, alongside Thymaya Payne.

“Live Cargo” first premiered at the 2016 Tribreca Film Festival. It later continued its festival run with debuts at the Warsaw Film Festival, the Sao Paulo International Film Festival and AFI FEST, among others.

“Live Cargo” will have a limited release on March 31.

