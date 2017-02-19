Back to IndieWire

‘Logan’ Could Be One of the Best Superhero Movies Ever Made: Critical Roundup

Early reviews for the latest — and supposedly last — Wolverine movie are highly positive.

“Logan”

The first round of reviews are in for “Logan,” and they’re largely positive. The latest — and supposedly last — Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman is currently sitting pretty at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 73 on Metacritic, with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich calling it “better as an agitated Western than as a fading superhero movie (or a listless cross-country chase)” and saying that “the most cantankerous X-Man’s final outing is a scaled-back affair that nevertheless knows how to swing for the fences.”

Sheri Linden of the Hollywood Reporter is firmly in the positive camp, too:

“Seamlessly melding Marvel mythology with Western mythology, James Mangold has crafted an affectingly stripped-down stand-alone feature, one that draws its strength from Hugh Jackman’s nuanced turn as a reluctant, all but dissipated hero.”

Time’s Stephanie Zacharek is less impressed:

“…no matter what ‘Logan’s’ intentions are, it’s less an effective political statement than a movie out to punish the audience with its virtue. Shot by John Mathieson in businesslike apocalyptic tones of brownish-gray, ‘Logan’ is designed, visually, to bring you down, way down. Superspoiler alert: Characters X-Men fans care about will die. But come on—you knew that was coming, didn’t you?”

In his review for The Wrap, Alonso Duralde calls the film a fitting curtain call for Wolverine:

“Whether or not the ‘Wolverine’ movies have a future — Jackman swears this is his last go-round — ‘Logan’ is an exceedingly entertaining one. Given that 2016 gave us the rollicking and raunchy ‘Deadpool’ and the bafflingly boring ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ it seems like a no-brainer for the mutant movies to get wild and crazy if they want to survive. This outing feels like a step in the right direction.”

Michael Roffman gives the film an A in his Consequence of Sound review:

“It’s a delicate dance, but Mangold never falters — and with good reason. This is a filmmaker’s film, a fully realized statement that oozes with the assurance and confidence of a hungry visionary who not only knows what he wants to do but how to do it.”

Tasha Robinson of the Verge likewise sings the film’s praises:

“The weight of graphic, grotesque violence hangs over the entire movie. But the daring emotional violence lingers longer, well after the lights go down on the final shot.”

“Logan” — which, in addition to Jackman, stars Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and newcomer Dafne Keen — will be released by 20th Century Fox on March 3.

