‘Love Actually’ Sequel: Cast and Director to Reunite for Short Film

Richard Curtis is reuniting with the cast of his Christmas classic to support Red Nose Day.

Great news for “Love Actually” fans: A reunion of Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas classic is actually in the works. The director and some of the cast have reunited to work on a short film to sponsor the annual Red Nose Day via Comic Relief, a charity funded by Curtis in 1985 alongside actor/comedian Lenny Henry.

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on — ‘Blackadder,’ ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ and ‘Mr Bean,'” Curtis said in a statement. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based on one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America.”

Titled “Red Nose Day Actually,” the 10-minute short film will revisit the film’s characters to discover what they are up to in 2017. The film will reunite Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?” Curtis explained. “We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

“Red Nose Day Actually” will air as part of NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 25.

