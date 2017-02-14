‘Love’ Season 2 Trailer: Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs Give Love A Chance in Judd Apatow’s Netflix Comedy — Watch

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix released the first trailer for its popular romantic comedy.

Netflix would like to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to all fans of “Love” today, even the messy, complicated, make-you-do-crazy-things variety.

The fastest growing television creator has released the first trailer for season 2 of its popular romantic comedy series, “Love.” The series is created by Paul Rust, (who also stars), Lesley Arfin, and comedy mogul Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up,” “The 40-year-old Virgin”), who serves as executive producer.

READ MORE: The Most Twisted TV Couples: Cults, Incest, and Multiple Robots

The series stars Rust as Gus, a hapless nice guy who falls for perennial wild child and sex-addict Mickey, played with panache by Gillian Jacobs (“Community”). The 10-episode first season was widely praised as an honest and down to earth portrait of modern love wrapped in a fairly simple premise. Critics noted the lead actors as two of the major reasons behind the show’s success, particularly Jacobs and her unabashed performance as the dreaded “unlikable” woman, a character rarely seen on television.

The second season will bump up to 12 episodes and debut on March 10th. In the trailer, Mickey and Gus face new issues as they attempt to enter into a monogamous relationship. Mickey worries she will mess everything up, and Gus is along for the ride, getting into his own troubles as well. Netflix announced last week that it ordered a third season of the show.

READ MORE: 10 Underrated Love Stories to Watch on Valentine’s Day

Check out the new trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.