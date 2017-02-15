‘Love & Taxes’ Trailer: A Comedian’s Life Turns Upside Down After Paying Uncle Sam for the First Time in 7 Years

This romantic comedy opens in select theaters in March.

April 15 looms large over every American’s head, but brothers Jacob and Josh Kornbluth have manifested a nightmarish visit from the taxman in their new romantic comedy, “Love & Taxes”. The film follows the story of Josh, a part-time autobiographical monologist who has not filed his taxes in seven years; this is despite the fact that his day job is working for a high-profile tax attorney. When his boss convinces him to “join the system” and file his taxes, things start going extremely well for Josh. His stage career starts to take off and he even finds a girlfriend. But then, things take a turn for the worse.

READ MORE: Watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Sweded Trailer

Written by Josh and directed by Jacob, “Love & Taxes” is a film adaptation of the brothers 2003’s stage production. “We made the film in bits and pieces over eight years. I’m in almost every shot, so one of the challenges was to keep me looking the same over that whole period — to keep me continuous with myself! As the years started to go by, this worried me a bit — but as it turns out, I apparently got all my deteriorating out of the way in my 30s and 40s,” Josh told IndieWire about the challenges the duo faced in bringing the story to the big screen.

“Another challenge,” he added, “was that, unlike other indie films with tiny budgets, the script called for multiple cities, and decades — not to mention the ferry to Ellis Island! As we were just about to board, a cop at the entry gate told us we couldn’t shoot on the ferry without first getting a permit. I said, ‘Look — I’m the star! No one is going to see this movie!!’ He let us on.”

READ MORE: Controversial Docu-Thriller ‘Betting On Zero’ Exposes Herbalife As Pyramid Scheme —Trailer

“Love & Taxes” opens in select theaters in New York on March 3, in Los Angeles on March 10, and in San Francisco on March 17, from Abramorama. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.