‘Loving’ Exclusive Featurette: Jeff Nichols Explains ‘Transformative’ Power of Joel Edgerton’s Lauded Performance — Watch

Lauded indie filmmaker Jeff Nichols finally entered bonafide awards bonanza territory this year with the release of his historical drama “Loving,” which garnered star Ruth Negga her first Oscar nomination, in addition to Golden Globe nods for both the Irish actress and her co-star Joel Edgerton.

Edgerton, it seems, is becoming something of a Nichols regular — and just ask Michael Shannon, Nichols is very good to his regulars — having starred in both of Nichols’ 2016 releases, including both “Loving” and “Midnight Special.” In fact, it was Edgerton’s work on the sci-fi drama that convinced Nichols he was the right actor to portray the gruff protagonist of his feature, Richard Loving. It’s a role short on lines (Richard wasn’t much of a talker), but long on emotional resonance.

In a new featurette from the film, Nichols, Edgerton and more of team “Loving” examine the unique presence that Edgerton brought to the role and the “transformative” power the actor harnessed in order to inhabit Loving during some of the most trying experiences of his life.

“Loving” is now available on Blu-ray.

