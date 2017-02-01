‘Mad to be Normal’ Trailer: David Tennant Embodies Renowned Psychiatrist R.D. Laing in Upcoming Biopic

Elisabeth Moss and Michael Gambon also co-star.

Closing this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, and having its world premiere on February 26, is the biopic “Mad to be Normal,” starring David Tennant and Elisabeth Moss.

Directed and written by Robert Mullan, the drama tells the story of world-renowned Scottish psychiatrist R.D. Laing (Tennant) and his unique community at Kingsley Hall, East London, during the 1960’s. Empire shared the first look at the trailer, which you can check out below.

READ MORE: ‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Trailer: David Tennant and Olivia Colman Team Up for a Final Case

Known as the “high priest of anti-psychiatry,” Laing used unconventional methods to treat people, including experimenting with LSD on his patients and practicing a form of self-healing known as metanoia. “Mad to be Normal” will go deep into Laing’s life, showing how his intelligence and arrogance made him equally revered and reviled. It will also capture his darker side and how many, especially his lover Angie (Moss), found it hard to get close to him.

“I love you honey. Do you love me?” Angie asks in the trailer, with Laing replying, “Love is a terrible burden to place on someone.”

The film also co-stars Michael Gambon as Sydney Kotok and Gabriel Bryne as Jim. “Mad to be Normal” doesn’t have a US release date, but it will arrive in UK theaters this spring.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.