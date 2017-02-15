Major Hollywood Studios ‘Systematically Discriminated’ Against Female Directors, EEOC Finds — Report

After over a year of investigations, the EEOC has reportedly come to some explosive conclusions.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has completed its investigation into charges that the Hollywood studio system engages in systematic discrimination against female filmmakers, Deadline reports, and the results are explosive. The outlet reports that “the EEOC is currently in settlement talks with the major studios to resolve charges that they systemically discriminated against women directors.”

READ MORE: Female Filmmakers Express Concern Over Donald Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Picks

A source told the outlet, “Every one of the major studios has received a charge contending that they failed to hire women directors.” As Deadline notes, “The EEOC doesn’t comment on its investigations, and charges are only made public when it files a lawsuit, which the EEOC says is ‘typically a last resort.’

Back in the fall of 2015, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began interviewing a wide variety of female film and television directors about their experience in the industry in service to an investigation into Hollywood and its potentially discriminatory hiring practices. It was a heralded move — one encouraged by the ACLU and other organizations — and one widely recognized as a major step forward in cracking open the machinations of the industry’s so-called boys’ club.

READ MORE: One-Third of the Films At Sundance Were Directed By Women, But That Shouldn’t Be Confused With the Real World

Just last month, female filmmakers expressed their concern that President Donald Trump might derail the investigation with potential new EEOC picks. With the investigation now reportedly wrapped, that concern now gives way to worry as to how the studios will respond — and when and if the EEOC’s findings will be made public.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.