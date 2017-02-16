‘Manchester by the Sea’: Casey Affleck Explains How Kenneth Lonergan Brought the Film’s Characters to Life

The film will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD February 21.

Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year, Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” has received universal acclaim and a number of awards, including the Golden Globe for lead actor Casey Affleck. Released by Amazon Studios, “Manchester by the Sea” now holds the distinction of being the first film released by a digital streaming service to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars. In addition to best picture, Both Affleck and Lonergan look to add to the film’s award total with their nominations for best actor and best director.

In the film, Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a man tasked with caring for his nephew after his father dies. One of the most intriguing aspects of the film was the mystery surrounding Affleck’s character — a man who has been haunted by past trauma. In this exclusive featurette, Affleck discusses Lonergan’s approach to developing this particular story, and how he came to take part in the film that will likely earn him his first Academy Award.

“Manchester by the Sea” can be seen in theaters now and will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD February 21.

Check out the featurette below.

