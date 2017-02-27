Funny or Die Recognizes ‘Manchester By the Sea’ and Its Mind-Blowing Visual Effects — Watch

It almost looks like Casey Affleck is really in Massachusetts.

Visual Effects (VFX) artists are spectacular. Their intense discipline for creating seamless digital worlds tricks viewers into believing that what they’re seeing is real. Last night at the 89th Academy Awards, the Oscar for Best Visual Effects went to Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon the VFX team behind “The Jungle Book.”

Funny or Die, always with great wit and swift action, wanted to pay “tribute” to a film that got snubbed for a VFX nomination. This year, Funny or Die recognized Kenneth Lonergan’s Best Original Screenplay– and Best Actor–winning “Manchester By the Sea” for its fantastical visual effects. The team was able to craft the world of Manchester so beautifully, it actually looks as if Casey Affleck is there. If you really think about it, the VFX are so good, it’s like there aren’t any at all.

In all seriousness though, all the VFX creative teams nominated this year were incredible. Here’s a quick list of the other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

“Deepwater Horizon” — Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton

“Doctor Strange” — Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould

“Kubo and the Two Strings” — Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” — John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

Witness the awe-inspiring VFX of “Manchester By the Sea” here:

