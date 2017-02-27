‘Manchester by the Sea’ Nabs the Outstanding Original Screenplay Oscar for 2017

Kenneth Lonergan's win was a major victory for the New England-set drama.

The script for “Manchester by the Sea” was recognized as Outstanding Original Screenplay at the 2017 Academy Awards tonight, accepted by Kenneth Lonergan. In accepting, Lonergan noted that “the movie is about people trying to take care of each other in the face of terrible adversity.”

As per usual with this category, the Academy chose to nominate at least one weirdo outlier — in this case, the script for Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou “The Lobster.” But the other nominees represented the other major players in this year’s awards, largely revolving around grounded stories like “Hell or High Water,” “20th Century Women,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

The Academy Awards were held February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. For all of IndieWire’s coverage from the ceremony, click here.

