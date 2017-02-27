Martin Scorsese’s 1990 Short Documentary About Giorgio Armani is Now Streaming Online — Watch

Scorsese's "Made in Milan" is now streaming online for the first time in 27 years.

The future of Martin Scorsese was making headlines nonstop last week as Netflix bought his upcoming gangster movie “The Irishman,” but today sees the filmmaker’s past returning to the spotlight. The Hollywood Reporter’s Pret-a-Reporter vertical has exclusively debuted Scorsese’s 1990 short documentary “Made in Milan,” which is returning to the small screen 27 years after its debut film thanks to IMG | WME’s Made-2-Measure network. The original documentary ran 20 minutes long, but the new version has been cut down to 10 minutes.

“When we first found out Martin Scorsese had produced a film with Giorgio Armani in 1990 we knew it had to be a hidden gem,” M2M executive producer Susan Hootstein told THR. “‘Made in Milan’ predates the current landscape of fashion films which is why M2M felt so compelled to display this seminal piece of work.”

The documentary features fashion designer Giorgio Armani discussing his creative process, and the ways in which his family and the city of Italy affect his work. The short is premiering at today’s Armani fashion show at Milan Fashion Week. Watch it in its entirety below.

