‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Trailer: Danny Rand is Back From the Dead in Netflix’s Latest Superhero Series

The fourth Marvel series debuts Friday, March 17 on Netflix.

The final Defender has arrived and he’s ready to reclaim what was once his. Netflix has released the official trailer for “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” the fourth series in the Netflix-Marvel franchise which includes “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.”

The 13, one-hour episodes chronicle the life of billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) after he returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. Now, after acquiring supernatural powers, he’s ready to fight against the criminal element corrupting the city with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the power of the fiery Iron Fist.

“I left here, 10-years-old, on a jet with my parents. I became the lone survivor,” says Jones in the trailer. “Danny Rand, back from the dead.”

The latest sneak peek also features Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple and Madame Gao, the powerful woman from “Daredevil.”

READ MORE: Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Trailer Revealed, As Sigourney Weaver Joins ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’

The series also stars Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup and Tom Pelphrey.

Iron Fist will also be joining Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage ( Mike Colter) in “The Defenders,” an eight-episode event series that will show the four superheroes teaming up to fight a powerful threat together. Additionally, the streaming service also has plans to create a “Punisher” series starring Jon Bernthal, who first appeared in “Daredevil.”

“Marvel’s Iron Fist” debuts Friday, March 17 on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.