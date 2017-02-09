‘Mary Shelley’ First Look: Elle Fanning Makes Her Debut as the ‘Frankenstein’ Author

The biopic is directed by "Wadjda" helmer Haifaa al-Mansour.

Elle Fanning has been commanding attention with films like “The Neon Demon,” “20th Century Women” and “The Beguiled” (which debuted its first trailer this week). Now, the 18-year-old is taking center stage in the biopic “Mary Shelley,” about the esteemed “Frankenstein” author.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the first photo from the upcoming film directed by Saudi filmmaker Haifaa al-Mansour. The image shows the actress sitting in a graveyard next to her mother Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin’s tombstone, with a book and pencil in hand. See the image here.

Previously titled “Storm in the Stars,” the drama follows the author’s early relationship with poet Percy Bysshe Shelley and the work of writing her masterpiece. It also co-stars Douglas Booth, Bel Powley, Maisie Williams, Joanne Froggatt and Tom Sturridge.

Al-Mansour is best known for her 2012 debut feature “Wadjda,” about a young Saudi girl who signs up for her school’s Koran recitation competition to raise funds for a bicycle she wants. The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the 2014 BAFTA Awards.

Fanning, who is currently filming “Galveston,” has a long list of films she will next star in, including “Sidney Hall,” “How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” “All the Bright Places” and Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” out June 23.

