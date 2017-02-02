Matthew McConaughey Says ‘It’s Time For Us To Embrace’ Donald Trump

Matthew McConaughey’s latest film “Gold,” based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, follows an unlucky businessman who sets off on a journey with a geologist to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. The film is currently in wide release now and the actor has been doing the rounds of press promoting the film. Well, in a new interview with BBC One, McConaughey weighed in on President Trump and said that “it’s time for us to embrace” him as our president.
In a video that has since been deleted, interviewer Andrew Marr compared the story of “Gold” to the current political climate, the idea of “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,” and asked McConaughey if Hollywood should be more accepting of Trump. “Well, they don’t have a choice now,” he said. “He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”
As People reports, it’s unclear if McConaughey made these remarks before or after Trump’s travel ban went into place. The actor’s wife, Camila Alves, emigrated to the United States from Brazil when she was 15 years old and officially became a U.S. citizen in 2015.
“Gold” is currently in theaters nationwide.
Comments
So he is as dumb as he looks
It is very easy for a someone like Mr. McConaughey to make this statement, because he is not going to be personally affected by anything that the Trump administration puts into effect. His combined wealth, social status, and dangling genitalia have made him personally (though not morally) immune to just about any legislation passed over these next four years. Most Americans will not be so lucky.
His wife emigrated here form Brazil, what a nice little irrelevant fact. It’s a good thing she didn’t emigrate here now that Trump is president because she would be totally ban… oh wait, never mind she still could emigrate here legally, following the rules of our governments immigration policies, just as she did before. Heck, even if she was from Iran she’d only have to wait a couple months, so our government can scrutinize their current methods of vetting immigrants from these, deemed by the DNC, potentially threatening countries, and deem them secure or make revisions to improve security.
That said, I don’t think a ban was necessary, but the spike in terror attacks in Paris in correlation to the spike in refugees is questionable. In addition, liberal news will point to the data that shows terror in Paris is not at its peak, and there was more terror attacks in Paris in the 90’s. What most media outlets fail to disclaim is that during the 90’s guess who we were at wr with, and guess who was committing these acts of terror in Paris during the 90’s? Jihadist, correct! They used a different name, but still, Islamic Extremists.
He just shot his career in the foot. He also makes actors look dumb, which is not helpful. He needs to have a talk with some of his female co-stars who are so much brighter and well-formed than he is. You don’t give a mad man a chance. Trump has been unfit and ill-equipped to be President from the start, and he’s proved that fact in the past 2 weeks. Celebrities either need to be quiet or join the Resistance.