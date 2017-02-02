Matthew McConaughey Says ‘It’s Time For Us To Embrace’ Donald Trump

McConaughey's wife emigrated to the United States from Brazil when she was 15 years old and officially became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

Matthew McConaughey’s latest film “Gold,” based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, follows an unlucky businessman who sets off on a journey with a geologist to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. The film is currently in wide release now and the actor has been doing the rounds of press promoting the film. Well, in a new interview with BBC One, McConaughey weighed in on President Trump and said that “it’s time for us to embrace” him as our president.

In a video that has since been deleted, interviewer Andrew Marr compared the story of “Gold” to the current political climate, the idea of “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,” and asked McConaughey if Hollywood should be more accepting of Trump. “Well, they don’t have a choice now,” he said. “He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

As People reports, it’s unclear if McConaughey made these remarks before or after Trump’s travel ban went into place. The actor’s wife, Camila Alves, emigrated to the United States from Brazil when she was 15 years old and officially became a U.S. citizen in 2015.

“Gold” is currently in theaters nationwide.

