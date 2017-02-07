Matthew McConaughey to Star in Harmony Korine’s New Stoner Comedy ‘The Beach Bum’

The film will follow "a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large."

Following his star turn in “Gold,” actor Matthew McConaughey will star in “The Dark Tower,” an adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed series of novels by the same name, but McConaughey already has another film in the pipeline. According to Variety, McConaughey will star in Harmony Korine’s new film “The Beach Bum.” Principal photography is set to begin this July.

The film follows the adventures of Moondog, “a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large,” according to a statement. Producer John Lesher says that, “Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time — a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create.”

Korine first rose to fame writing Larry Clark’s “Kids,” a controversial independent film about a group of New York City teenagers. He later directed films like “Gummo,” “Julien Donkey-Boy” and most recently “Spring Breakers.”

Meanwhile, McConaughey won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Dallas Buyer’s Club” and was nominated for an Emmy in the same category for the first season of “True Detective.” He’s also known for his performances in “Dazed and Confused,” “A Time to Kill,” “Magic Mike,” “Interstellar” and more.

Rocket Science will handle international sales commencing in Berlin.

