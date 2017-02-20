‘Maudie’ Trailer: Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke in Aisling Walsh’s Biopic

The film is due in theaters this summer.

After screening in Telluride and Toronto last fall, “Maudie” is finally ready to tell the masses about the life of Canadian artist Maud Lewis. Sally Hawkins stars in the biopic, which was directed by Aisling Walsh, who previously helmed a BBC miniseries adaptation of Sarah Waters’ “Fingersmith” (which also served as the inspiration for Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden”). Watch the trailer below.

The film takes place in Nova Scotia circa the 1930s and finds the desperate artist taking a job working for a fish peddler played by Ethan Hawke. Lewis, one of her country’s most highly regarded folk artists, specialized in small paintings depicting outdoor settings; the small size of her canvases had to do with Lewis’ rheumatoid arthritis.

Hawkins received an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” and won a Golden Globe for “Happy-Go-Lucky.” Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett and Gabrielle Rose co-star in “Maudie,” which Sony Pictures Classics will release this summer.

