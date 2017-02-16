‘Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise’: How to Watch ‘American Masters’ Special Live Event, Featuring Hillary and Bill Clinton

Two live streams will include special remarks from Hillary and Bill Clinton, plus a live panel of luminaries discussing Angelou's legacy.

As February comes to a close, PBS intends to conclude their month-long programming of Black History celebrating African-American experience with various documentaries and specials, with the nationwide premiere of “American Masters — Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise” directed and produced by Bob Hercules and Rita Coburn Whack, on Tuesday, February 21 on PBS. The film will also be available on DVD through PBS Distribution.

The film discusses Dr. Maya Angelou’s working relationships with Malcolm X and James Baldwin along with new interviews with Dr. Angelou (filmed before her death in 2014), Oprah Winfrey, Common, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and many others.

Preceding next week’s airing of the documentary, tonight at approximately 6:05 p.m. E.T., “American Masters” in affiliation with Facebook and Instagram, will live stream a special preview event at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York, NY.

At the event, Colin Johnson, Angelou’s grandson and Co-Founder and Principal of Caged Bird Legacy, will present former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton with a plaque of Dr. Angelou’s inauguration poem, “On The Pulse of Morning,” that flew on the Orion Exploration Flight Test-1 (EFT-1) on December 5, 2014. Following the presentation, both President Clinton and Secretary Clinton will give some remarks. Later on this evening, a second live stream will occur at approximately 6:50 p.m. E.T., including a live panel discussion with Louis Gossett, Jr., Johnson, Whack, Kevin Young and Elizabeth Alexander.

Both live streams can be watched on the “American Masters” Facebook and Instagram pages.

Below, watch Diahann Carroll and Don Martin recall witnessing Dr. Angelou as a performer in the Bay Area:

