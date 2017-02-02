Melissa McCarthy Saves the Whales in Kia’s Environmentalist Super Bowl Ad — Watch

She's real eco-friendly, that Melissa McCarthy.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and a number of companies are releasing their high-profile ads early. Among them is Kia, whose minute-long spot features Melissa McCarthy and takes an environmentalist approach to the noble goal of selling cars. Watch below.

It begins with our intrepid heroine receiving a call to action: “Melissa, the whales need your help.” McCarthy responds at once with both sympathy and urgency in her voice: “I love whales!” She gets to work immediately, obviously with comic results, before being informed that our ocean-dwelling friends aren’t the only ones in need of assistance. Trees, polar ice caps and even rhinos all face existential threats, and the only person who can save them is the star of “Tammy.”

Kia’s aid is slated to air in the third quarter of the big game, which finds the New England Patriots confronting the Atlanta Falcons for NFL supremacy. Having done her part to both save the world and bring joy to the lives of “Gilmore Girls” fans, McCarthy will next be seen in “Life of the Party.”

